Artisanal cheese making workshop

Tuesday, August 15, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay.

Making cheese is a great way to use local ingredients, save money, and be creative in the kitchen. Participants will learn how to make and store various varieties of cheese. Registration fee is $5 and includes samples and materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so proper consideration may be given to the request.