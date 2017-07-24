5~30 Meals class

Thursday, August 10, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at Eastside Baptist Church, 3385 Roche Ave. (Hwy. 277), Vernon. 

Pressed for time?  Need a quick meal?  Join us to learn how to turn five ingredients into nutritious, delicious meals in approximately 30 minutes.  Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials.  Space is limited.  PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108.  University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution.  For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least 5 working days prior to the class so proper consideration may be given to the request.

