Standland obit

Annie Marie Standland, resident of Altha, passed away July 19, 2017 at the Calhoun Liberty Hospital at the age of 48.

Annie was born in Donalsonville, GA, on July 7, 1969. She lived in Jackson County for many years. She was formerly employed at Sunland before moving to Altha, where she would work at the Altha High School in the cafeteria.

Annie Marie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, J.W. and Frances Cloud and her paternal grandparents, Ada and Hardy Mitchell.

Survivors include two children, Jerad Miller of Altha, and Cassy Hudson of Sneads; mother, Annie Davis and husband, Joe of Altha; father, Leon Mitchell and wife, Kat of Lake Talquin; two sisters, Rhonda Cox and husband, Gary of Marianna and Stacey Goodwin and husband, Johnathan of St. Marys, GA; two brothers, Jimmy Mitchell and wife, Casie of Dellwood, FL and Matt Davis and wife, Shay of Marianna, FL; dear friend, Mr. Curtis Yates of Altha, Fl along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be 10 A.M. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Northside Baptist Church Cemetery, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Friday, July 21, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.