Sommer obit

Shirley Sommer, age 89, passed from this life Thursday, July 20, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Kankakee, IL on April 24, 1928 to Edward and Dorothy “Lane” Kassman.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Sommer; two brothers: LeRoy Kassman and Gerald Kassman; and two sisters: Jane Yeates and Jean Devereux.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Sommer of Ocala, FL; one daughter, Melody Duke of Tallahassee, FL; and three grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 12:00P.M. CST, Monday, July 24, 2017 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Doug Knight officiating. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.