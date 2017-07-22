Kirkland obit

Myrtle Lucille Locke Kirkland, age 91 of Alford, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2017 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida, thirty-three years and two days after the death of her husband, Euless Earl Kirkland.

Myrtle was born on October 15, 1925 in Washington County, Florida to Ernest Jerome Locke and Susie Kent Locke. A lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle, she was a member of White Pond Baptist Church in Alford, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest and Susie Locke; husbands: Ernest Sloan and Euless Earl Kirkland; son: Lewis Kirkland; three brothers: Earl Locke, Uearl Locke, Charles Locke.

She is survived by her three sons: Aubrey Sloan and wife Ann of Chipley, Florida, Quinton Kirkland and wife Tessa of Vernon, Florida, Dale Kirkland of Alford, Florida; three daughters: Charlotte Mitchell of Sneads, Florida, Sue Kent of Dellwood, Florida, Neater Poole of Dellwood, Florida; one brother: Euliss Locke and wife Luwana of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Marie Bruner of Chipley, Florida, Betty Jean Hartzog of Green Cove Springs, Florida; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10A.M. Monday, July 24, 2017 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Vince Spencer and Rev. Butch Harden officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Alford, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 4-6P.M. Sunday, July 23, 2017 at New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida.