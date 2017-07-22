FWC partners with Bienville Plantation to conduct bass tournament research

Pro anglers and industry stakeholders fished at a simulated tournament to assist in research initiatives.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) partnered with the Bienville Plantation to host two simulated bass fishing tournaments to assist with an ongoing research initiative studying water quality in boat livewells during summer bass tournaments.

Bass caught during fishing tournaments are temporarily held in an angler’s boat livewell until time for the tournament weigh-in. Livewells are holding tanks in a boat that contain aerated water to keep bass healthy until they are released. There are many different livewell settings and management styles, so the FWC designed a research study to determine which combination of livewell settings and management styles provide the best water quality to keep the bass healthy prior to their release.

This tournament was the second of eight events that will contribute to this research initiative. Six additional events will be hosted at other sites throughout the state. This event took place on a 1,300-acre Bienville freshwater lake previously used for phosphate mining, so the lake varied in depth, water clarity, cover and structure. Twenty-two anglers participated in the event on 11 boats, each fishing for a five-fish limit. The largest bass caught weighed 7.3 pounds and the winning total weight was 18.66 pounds.

Fishing League Worldwide pro anglers Braxton Setzer and Joshua Weaver donated their time and talent to the study, along with anglers representing Bienville Plantation, Yo-Zuri, Shimano, Pitman Creek and the American Sportfishing Association.

Bienville Plantation is one of America’s most renowned hunting and fishing operations, catering to individuals as well as families and corporations. Located in White Springs, it offers activities such as quail hunting, guided bass fishing, duck hunting, alligator hunting, skeet, trap, 5-stand, fine dining and well-appointed lodging. For more information, visit Bienville.com.

For more information about this research initiative, email Amber Nabors at amber.Nabors@MyFWC.com.