Crutchfield obit

Mrs. Willie Muriel Cooper Crutchfield, age 81, of Bonifay, Florida, East Pittman Community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 21, 2017 surrounded by her devoted family in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Muriel was born August 28, 1935 in Holmes County Florida to the late Laster and Everleaner Forehand Cooper. For 63 years, she stood by and supported her loving and devoted husband, T.J. As the wife of a minister, they served several churches in the area. She was always by his side; spreading God’s word and praying for others. Her faith never wavered. She fought the good fight and won. We know she is waiting at heaven’s gate to welcome us home. Muriel was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to everyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Muriel was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry Eugene Cooper, James Cooper and Huston Cooper; and two sisters, Mary Lee Ellison and Mamie Lee Hatcher.

Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Rev. T.J. Crutchfield of Bonifay, FL; one son, Terry Crutchfield and wife Allison of Winter Haven, FL; one daughter, Tammy Beagles and husband Chad of Westville, FL; three grandchildren, twin grandsons, Dalton Beagles and Zachary Beagles and one granddaughter, Erin Beagles; five great-grandchildren, Gracin, Lauren, Chloe, Bonnie and Lindsy; two sisters, Olivia Baird and husband Keith and Cathy Strickland; several nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 23, 2017, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wesley Adams and Rev. Don Gainey officiating. Burial will follow in the East Pittman Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.