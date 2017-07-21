Law Enforcement classes now forming at Chipola

MARIANNA—The Chipola Criminal Justice Training Center is offering day and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes.

Day classes meet weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Evening classes start Aug. 23 and will meet weeknights from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

All candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). The test is offered at the Public Service Building Tuesdays at 8 a.m. Cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. If interested, contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.