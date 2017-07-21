Chipola players named to FCSAA All-Academic Team

TALLAHASSEE – A total of 40 Chipola College student-athletes have been named to the Florida College Activities Association All-Academic Team.

Team members achieved a minimum 3.0 grade point average with at least 18 college credit hours in the 2016-17 academic year. Several athletes on the list have graduated from Chipola.

Chipola All-Academic Team members include:

Women’s Cross Country: Hannah Rees, Jayde Smelcer and Lydia Wiedeman.

Men’s Basketball: Carter Skaggs, Yuak Alok, Eric Cobb and Jahshire Hardnett.

Women’s Basketball: Marlene Aniambossou, Sydnee McDonald, Alexandria Obouh Fegue, Nana Sule, Danielle Garven and Ti’Aera Phillips.

Softball: Lexie Basford, Marta Gasparotto, Sydney Golden, Krystal Goodman,Meaghan Grah, Alexis Grampp, Melany Sheldon, Ashlyn Perry, Barbara Woll, Jordenne Gaten, Emily Glover, Megan Morgan, Ashley Morris and Debora Ribeiro.

Baseball: Edmond Americaan, Jose Caballero, Christopher Clayton, Derek Eberly, Andrew Grogan, Jordan Hollins, Francisco Jose Urbaez Antigua, Andrew Carber, Connor Hock, Robert Knox, Cole McKissock, Roberto Negron and Parker Warren.

On the field, Chipola student-athletes had an outstanding year with three teams playing in their respective national tournaments. Chipola Baseball (51-9) won the NJCAA National Championship, the FCSAA State Championship and the Panhandle Conference Title. Women’s Basketball (28-5) made it to the Quarterfinals of the NJCAA National Tournament after finishing as Runner-Up in the FCSAA State Tournament. Chipola Softball (59-9) earned a berth to the NJCAA National Tournament after finishing as runner-up in the FCSAA State Tournament and winning the Panhandle Conference Title.