William James Ray, known to friends and family as “Billy” or “WJ”, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, working in his yard in Kynesvile.

He was born to Ebben James and Imogene Brown Ray in Bay County, FL, on December 3rd, 1934.

Billy grew up and attended primary school in Kynesville. After graduating from Cottondale High School, he joined the Army in 1957 and served as a Supply Clerk at Wildwood Station, Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1963 and returned home to work primarily on the family farm. Later he was employed by Bagget Farms until his reluctant and intermittent “retirement”.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ebben and Imogene Ray and sister, June Ray Turner of Nevada.

Billy is survived by his beautiful wife and best friend of 55 years, Grace Throne Ray; sister, Betty Jo Pyne; daughter, Lynn Ray Adcock and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Will and Amy; nieces and nephews, Richard Carlisle, Ken Pyne, Karen Pyne, Mike Carlisle, Debbie Carlisle, Connie Turner Meza and Tim Turner; great nieces and great nephews, Lisa Carlisle Porter and Zackery Carlisle.

No visitation or service will be held according to Billy’s specific wishes. Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.

The Family would like to express special thanks to Billy’s friends and co-workers at Bagget Farms. They and so many others have loved him as family over the years.

In lieu of flowers, keeping in mind Billy and Grace’s love for animals, contributions may be made to Partners for Pets or Dianna Bryant of Florida Wildlife Rehabilitation.