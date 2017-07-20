Porter obit

Mr. Carlos Ellihue Porter, age 81, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away July 17, 2017 at his home.

He was born April 19, 1936 in Plant City, Florida to the late Tolbert Ellihue Porter and Sarah ‘Sadie’ Jane Bush Porter.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Porter was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Porter and one sister, Dorothy Clark.

Mr. Porter is survived by his wife, Melbalene Holley Porter of Ponce de Leon, FL; six children, Michael Carlos Porter, Sacha Tolbert Porter and wife Julia of York, PA, Dominque Courbin of St. Petersburg, FL, Laurent Courbin of France, Clyde Gary Ely, Jr. of Ponce de Leon, FL and Melinda Gay Clumfoot of Ponce de Leon, FL; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Theresa, Thadeus, Benjamin, Gary, Jonathan, Daniel; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jeane David of Caryville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 21, 2017 at Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow with military honors in the Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.