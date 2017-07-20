Local church burglary leads to two arrests; one remains at-large

A Vernon couple has been taken into custody after a reported church burglary, but one suspect remains at-large. Liberty Church located at 3983 Creek Road in Vernon reported their food pantry had been broken into and several items were stolen.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded and initiated an investigation after observing the exterior door to the food pantry had been pried open, causing damage. Church members advised investigators that the items taken were valued at more than $300.

An eyewitness assisted investigators in identifying the suspects as husband and wife, Cleon Lloyd Perkins, 62, and Somsri “Nit” Perkins, 74, both of Vernon. Also identified was Gage Brooks, 23, of Vernon.

Upon concluding the investigation, warrants were obtained by WCSO for all three suspects.

Cleon and Somsri Perkins were arrested on charges of burglary, grand theft, and criminal mischief. The Perkins are currently being held at the Washington County Jail on $11,000 bond each.

Gage Brooks currently remains wanted by Washington County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any knowledge as to his whereabouts, Sheriff Crews asks that you report the information immediately by contacting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.