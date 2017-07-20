Georgia woman arrested on drug charges

Chipley Police Officer R. Thomas conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Lincoln Town Car for a traffic violation on Friday, July 14. Officer Thomas made contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Vivan Davis, 29, of Bainbridge, GA.

During the course of the traffic stop, Officer Thomas utilized his narcotics detection K-9, Stryker, conducting a sniff of the vehicle. Following an alert from the K-9, Officer Thomas conducted a search of the vehicle discovering methamphetamine and marijuana in the possession of Davis.

Davis was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked on charges resulting from the traffic stop.

Davis was booked on the following charges:

Possession of a controlled substance w/o a prescription (methamphetamine)

Possession of cannabis less than 20 grams

Chief Thompson ask that anyone with information relating to illegal activity contact the Chipley Police Department at (850)638-6310 or contact Crime Stoppers at 638-TIPS.