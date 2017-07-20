Campbell obit

Jeannette Morris Campbell, 91, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Chipola Health and Rehab Center in Marianna, FL.

She is remembered as a devoted school teacher in Jackson CY Schools for 33 years and her love for cats. Jeannette was a member of the First Baptist Church in Marianna, FL. The family would appreciate your prayers during this time.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Ford and Bessie Morris; sisters, Opal Morris Loveday (Ottis), Marian Morris; devoted friend, Bob Nichols and ex-husband, Dan Campbell.

She is survived by her nephew, Jerry M. Loveday (Pattie) of Knoxville, TN; niece, Judith K. Loveday-Corbett (David) of Allen, TX. Survivors also include great nieces and nephews as well as her devoted neighbor and friend, Hanni Daffin and caregiver, Janice Maloy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Gideon’s International, PO Box 560, Powell, TN, 37849 or to Partners for Pets Adoption Center, 4011 Maintenance Dr, Marianna, FL, 32448.