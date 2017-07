Chipley First Presbyterian Church will once again host its annual “Art Day Camp Vacation Bible School” under the direction of art instructor/teacher Winona VanLandingham.

VBS will run July 24 through July 28, 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 20 students, 8 to 13 years. Students are now being registered. Call or come by the church office to register your child: 658 5th Street, 638-1629.

If you are interested in registering your child, do it now. The class always fills up quickly.