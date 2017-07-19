Motivated mission team from Winter Haven

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville has been extremely blessed through mission volunteers and church groups that sacrifice time during the summer to provide labor and assistance on the campus. One extremely motivated and mission minded team this summer was the 20 servants from Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida. Under the leadership of their Senior Pastor and BCF Trustee Tim Williams, the group tiled floors, painted walls, and work tirelessly in the historic archive building located on Sanders Drive.

Collectively committed to finishing the construction project, the mission team arrived early each morning and stayed late in the evening making sure the week-long project received plenty of attention. Steadfast in their mission, they displayed a heart for the Lord as described in Colossians 3:23, “And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord…” Their incredible work ethic and service has paved the way for the opening of the new historical center on the BCF campus.

Each evening after the dinner meal, the group came together for a time of praise and worship and devotion. The song comes to mind, “The Presence of the Lord is Here…” as God’s people from Winter Haven were truly on the BCF campus and faithfully served wherever needed. A debt of gratitude is owed to the Winter Haven Mission Team as the final touches on the center is within sight. Their efforts will be visible for generations to come as men and women prepare, study and conduct research in the building they renovated.

