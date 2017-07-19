Creamer obit

Ely Alvin “Buddy” Creamer, age 79 of Wausau, FL went home to be with his Lord on Monday, July 17, 2017. He was born on February 10, 1938 in Chipley, FL to the late Alan and Dollie (Griffin) Creamer.

Buddy is a lifelong resident of the Washington County area. He served in the United States Army and later retired from Trawick Construction as a Superintendent. Buddy was also well known for his Gun Shop. He was a self-employed gunsmith for over 35 years.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Rex Allan Creamer and James Dwan Creamer, one sister, Betty Deal.

Survivors include, his loving wife of 56 and a half years, Ruth Creamer, one daughter, Donna Campbell and husband Rodney, one son, Michael Creamer and wife Susan, grandsons, Joshua Campbell and wife Susan, David Campbell U.S. Marine Corps, San Diego, CA, Dylan Creamer of Panama City, FL, Ethan Creamer of Panama City, FL, great grandsons, Cody Lambert, Carter Campbell, siblings, Dorothy Clarke and friend Ed Cooper of Orlando, FL, Dell Lampp and husband James of Chipley, FL, Joe Allan Creamer Jr. of Chipley, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Grace and Glory Church with visitation being held from 1:30-3:00 P.M. and funeral beginning at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Ronnie Gene Hagan and Shane Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Flowers will be accepted but family ask donations be made to Covenant Hospice 4215 Kelson Ave E, Marianna, FL 32446.

