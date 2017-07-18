Pamela Palmer Ruth passed away at age 52 at Miller’s Nursing Home in Colquitt, Georgia on July 18, 2017 after a courageous battle with ALS.

Pam was born in Pensacola, Florida on August 9, 1964. She was a graduate of Holmes County High School in Bonifay, Florida and a graduate of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida with a degree in Criminology. She was a member of Pine Apple United Methodist Church in Pine Apple, Alabama. She loved her family, friends, flowers, antiques, and all animals-big and small.

She is survived by her parents, Wayne and Peggy Palmer of Chipley, Florida; her husband, Robert Ruth of Birmingham, Alabama; son, Casey Ruth and his wife Samara of Birmingham, Alabama; two daughters, Miranda Ruth of Pensacola, Florida and Lilah Ruth of Birmingham, Alabama; one grandson, Parker Ruth of Birmingham, Alabama; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held 2 P.M. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tim Brigham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida, as well as from 1-2 P.M. Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Shiloh Baptist Church.