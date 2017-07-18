Thomas James Moss, age 61 of Bonifay, passed from this life on July 15, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas was born on September 7, 1955 in Tampa, Florida to Clayton and Patricia “Pat” (Kelley) Moss. He served in the United States Army for over 11 years and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Confederate Sons Association and the American Legion. During his spare time he enjoyed watching SEC football, Formula 1 racing, and he was known as an avid outdoorsman.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clayton and Pat Moss.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Teresa Moss of Bonifay, Florida; two daughters: Melissa Carpenter and husband Brian of Bonifay, Florida, Trish Moss of Bonifay, Florida; son: Thomas Nicholas Moss of Bonifay, Florida; two brothers: Jerry Moss of Columbus, Georgia, Donald Hall and wife Sherrie of Slocomb, Alabama; two sisters: Janie Piece and husband Ronnie of Valley, Alabama, Sherry Owens of Alabama; four grandchildren: Zack Moss, Clay Moss, Ava’Mae Carpenter, and Abbey Carpenter.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor from 10:00A.M.-12:00P.M. Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

Flowers are accepted or monetary donations may be made to help the family with funeral expenses.