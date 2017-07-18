Herring obit

Mrs. Elizabeth “Betty”, “Nanny” Gaskin Herring gained her heavenly wings Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Betty was born in Ocala, Florida, October 17, 1924 to John Gaskin and Verna Mae Pryer.

She is predeceased by the love of her life, husband, James Monroe Herring, Jr., her first born son James Monroe Herring III, sisters Dollie Dyals and Nita Webb, and grandsons Michael Dennis and Shannon Ray Herring.

Survivors include her brother, Jimmy Gaskin of Ocala, sister-in-law Marie Davis and husband Fred of Picayune, Mississippi, four sons, Raymond Dennis Herring, Roy Dean Herring and wife Jackie, Donald Edwin Herring and wife Patsy, James “Jim” Monroe Herring and wife Kathy, grandchildren, Laurie Ann Herring, Dreama Deneese Finch, Ronald Dean Herring and Kathryn Marlana Cole, step-grandchildren, Brenda Davis and J.R. Davis, honorary grandson Michael Dalton, great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Rice, Jonathon Rice, Hannah Finch, Aidan and Zane Herring-Shook and Emily Smith, Nathan, Tristan and Cody Herring, Ava Rae and EJ Davis and Warren Gainey, great-great grandchild LaLeAnna Herring, as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Betty was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt and nanny. Her legacy of love will live on eternally in the hearts and memories of her family and friends. Her Home Going Service will be held at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, Florida on Thursday morning, July 20, 2017, with the visitation at 10:00AM followed by funeral at 11:00AM with Bother Tim Brigham, officiating. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery.