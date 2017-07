Tri-County Head Start in Chipley will hold orientation and open house on Tuesday, August 1, from 9-11 a.m. for new and returning children and families. Please come meet the staff and visit the classrooms.

The first day of school is August 10. The staff is looking forward to a wonderful and exciting 2017-18 school year at Head Start.

Tri-County Head Start is located at 1264 South Boulevard in Chipley.