Gov. Scott Appoints two to Governing Board of Northwest Florida Water Management District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced the reappointments of Jerry Pate and Ted Everett to the Governing Board of the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

Pate, 63, of Pensacola, is the owner and chief executive officer of Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation, Inc. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama. Pate is reappointed for a term beginning July 17, 2017, and ending March 1, 2021.

Everett, 57, of Chipley, is the executive director for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. He received his bachelor’s degree from Augusta State University. Everett is reappointed for a term beginning July 17, 2017 and ending March 1, 2021.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.