Guardian ad Litem volunteers make recommendations to the court and are the “eyes and ears” for the judge. Volunteers are desperately needed in the Washington/Holmes County area. Won’t you please consider advocating for an abused or neglected child from your community? Training is scheduled to begin in August in Washington County. For more information, please call 850-747-5180 or visitwww.guardianadlitem14.com.

