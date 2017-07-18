Dr. Dunn’s statement on Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) released the following statement on the inaction of the Senate to repeal Obamacare:

“Obamacare is collapsing. Hardworking Americans can’t afford the skyrocketing prices of health insurance, and soon they won’t be able to get plans on the Obamacare exchanges even if they could afford it. The Senate’s inability to act on the legislation the House already passed is unconscionable.

“The Senate should bring the repeal bill Congress sent to President Obama in 2015 to the floor immediately. Then the House can act and send the bill to President Trump. Enough is enough.”