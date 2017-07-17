Report cards can be picked up at Vernon Middle School anytime Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

VMS 6th grade open house will be held July 31 from 1-2 p.m. All 6th graders and their parents are invited to attend.

VMS 7th and 8th grade open house will be held August 8 from 8-9 a.m. All 7th and 8th graders and their parents are invited to attend.

Back to School Bash at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley will be July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Free 7th grade TDAP immunizations will offered at this time. Free school supplies will be distributed to all students while supplies last. Come out and join us.

Back to School Bash at Live Oak Baptist Church in New Hope will be Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

State mandated screenings for 6th grade will be done September 25, 26, and 27 at the VMS clinic. If parents do not want students to participate, they will need to send a letter the first week of school.

School Supply List: Click Here