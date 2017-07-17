VHS fundraiser

Thank you Washington County for showing your love for our Vernon Yellow Jackets Football Team at the Chipley Walmart this summer. The management at the Chipley Walmart hosted three of our Pass the Helmet Fundraisers benefiting our football team as well as the entire Vernon Athletics Department. A lot of familiar (and not so familiar) faces donated money to our boys and for that we are most appreciative. Plenty of smiles and “Go Jackets!” accompanied the money placed in our helmets and that made a good event GREAT!

Every dollar brought in means better equipment for the student athletes at Vernon High School and with updates and upgrades always needed any assistance from our extended VHS family is very much appreciated. Purchasing equipment due to the tremendous outflow of students wanting to play at VHS is a priority this year and any monies received will go directly to the improvement of our athletic program.

Thanks once again to the customers, management and employees of the Chipley Walmart for graciously hosting our Pass the Helmet Fundraisers. We are very grateful for and humbled by the hospitality extended to us by our friends and supporters a few miles on up the highway.

We Are Vernon.

Athletic Director Gerald Tranquille

VHS Principal Brian Riviere