Southeastern states collaborate to reduce traffic fatalities and crashes

~ Florida Highway Patrol wants to ensure motorists “Arrive Alive” ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Starting today, the Florida Highway Patrol joins a week-long initiative across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee to reduce serious bodily injury and fatal crashes on Florida’s roadways. The multi-state, multi–jurisdictional, highly visible initiative will raise awareness of traffic safety issues and create increased enforcement of traffic violations, helping to ensure motorists Arrive Alive.

Traffic safety should be a top priority for everyone traveling on Florida’s roadways. Motorists are reminded to:

Obey all speed limits;

Every time you get in a vehicle, no matter where you are sitting, buckle up. That click reduces your risk of being injured or killed in a crash by almost 50 percent;

Do not text and drive; texting is one of the most dangerous distractions because it requires manual, visual and cognitive ability- the same abilities that are needed to drive safely.