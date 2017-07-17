I-10 bridge inspections rescheduled

Due to inclement weather conditions the bridge inspection on Interstate 10 over the Choctawhatchee River and relief bridges, about 1/2 mile west of County Road 279 (Carvyille/Exit 104) in Washington and Holmes counties, is rescheduled for Wednesday, July 19. Lane restrictions will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Routine inspections are one tool the department uses to provide a safe transportation system, an example of the dedication to making travel in Florida safer and more efficient.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to travel with care through the work zone and to watch for construction equipment and workers entering and exiting the roadway.