BCF prepares to welcome students

Excitement is in the air as both new and returning students are expected to arrive on campus at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville in just a few weeks. Watching the campus come back to life after the summer break is always one of the highlights of New Student Orientation which is scheduled this year for August 10-11.

New students will begin orientation in the Deese Center with breakfast and registration, followed by an inspirational time of student led worship and welcome by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen in the R. G. Lee Chapel. Although distance students, online students, and graduate students receive a customized orientation, they are always welcomed to attend orientation on the Graceville campus and enjoy a time of fellowship, information gathering, and lunch with their admissions counselors and academic advisors.

For first-time freshmen and even students transferring from other colleges, there is sometimes a small amount of apprehension. New Student Orientation provides a unique opportunity for making friends and exposing incoming students to campus life, registration procedures, institutional policies of attending BCF, as well as obtaining their ID card and vehicle pass.

This year, in addition to the formal instructions provided during orientation, there are several fun activities planned to welcome new students and acquaint them with the campus and staff. On Thursday after lunch, new students will go over to the BCF Blue Springs Campus for a time of swimming, canoeing and cook out, followed by the local church “Meet and Greet.” New and returning students are invited to meet with representatives from area churches that will also be joining us at Blue Springs and providing information on their upcoming events. This is a favorite evening among our BCF students because it offers them the opportunity to gather material on all of the churches in the area and learn more about their worship styles and ministry opportunities.

Additional events during orientation by the Marketing Team and Resident Directors will include a version of the “Amazing Race,” to help new students become familiar with the campus. One key component to welcoming new students during orientation is providing an environment conducive to making new friends and connecting with other students on the same journey of preparing for areas of ministry, leadership, and service. Orientation plays a major role in the lives of new students as they recognize all of the support available to them to help them succeed and reach their educational goal.

To learn more about becoming a new student at the college that is “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word,®” please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.