Powell obit

Mrs. Jim B. Powell went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2017.

Born in Houston County, Alabama on July 20, 1926, she grew up in Houston County, Alabama, Jackson County, Florida and Bay County, Florida. She graduated from Bay High School Panama City, Florida.

Mrs. Powell diligently supported her husband in his ministry and worked along side him raising large gardens for family and friends. She was an avid reader, an active seamstress for her children, loved music and enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren immensely.

She is survived by sister, Dianne Harrison, Pensacola, FL, two brothers, Robert Calhoun and Steve Calhoun of Bay County, FL; four daughters, Gail Powell, Karan Davis (Bill), Jane Stephens (Allen), Joan Sutton (Wayne); one son Danny Powell; grandchildren, Christy Davis, Heath Davis, Benjamin Sutton, Jessica Gibbs, Holly Mudd, Wesley Stephens and Jillian Etress; great grandchildren, Linsey and Lexie Basford; Anna Grace Jerkins; Cole Shelton; Makayla, Adalynn, Louie, Zachary and Rhett Mudd; Allie Stephens; Leland and Carlie Gibbs, Micah Sutton and Harlie Etress.

Her loving husband Harry Powell, one sister, one brother, and one granddaughter Amanda Jane Sutton, preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel at 1 pm on Wednesday July 19, 2017 followed by the services at 2pm with Rev. Henry Fullington officiating. Internment will be at Sims Cemetery. James & Sikes Maddox will direct. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International P.O. Box 293 Marianna, FL or a favorite charity of your choice.