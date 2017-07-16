Fiveash obit

Thomas L. Fiveash, of Marianna, died Saturday in Panama City. He was 90 years of age.

Tom was born February 28, 1927 to the late Grover Cleveland Fiveash & Ruth Abigail Moats Fiveash Wimberly in the Alliance community of Jackson County Florida. He served four years in the U S Navy during WWll, Tom retired from Civil Service with the U S Postal System as a superintendant. After his retirement, he was a volunteer at Sunland and enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Braves Baseball. For many years, he was a deacon at Trinity Baptist Church and a member for more than 60 years.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Miriam Fiveash of Marianna; daughters, Sue Porep (Art) of Mexico Beach, Pauline Bonal (Bobby), Janice Malinowski (Ray) all of Pace, FL; three grandchildren, Tommy Porep (Julie) of Plainfield, IN., Mindy Rankin (Eric) of Lynn Haven and Sam Loiselle of Pensacola; two great-grandchildren, Luke and Nolan Porep; one brother, Johnny Wimberly (Annette) of Port St. Joe Beach; two sisters, Myra Lancaster of Port St. Joe and Jessie Ruth Ramsey of Atlanta; one sister in law, Louise Jordan of Marianna; several nieces, nephews and cousins; extended family, Kenny Jones, Randy Jones and Kay Groulic.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Trinity Baptist in Marianna with Rev. Roland Rabon officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery with full military honors given by Sneads American Legion Post 241. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna will direct. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Trinity Baptist. Flowers accepted or those wishing may make memorial contributions to Trinity Baptist Church.