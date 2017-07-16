Calevro obit

Dustin George Calevro, age 26, of Port Orange, Florida, has gone to Heaven to be with his grandparents, Frank & Shirley Calevro of Richmond, VT, and his step-grandfather Millard Hatcher of Grand Ridge, FL.

He died July 11, 2017.

Dustin is survived by his father, Joe Calevro of Richmond, VT, and his mother, Dianne Saunders and stepfather Dillon Hatcher of Grandridge, FL. Other surviving relatives are his sister, Kristy Calevro & her fiance’ Erik Hammond of Huntington, VT, his maternal grandparents, Skip & Rosemary Saunders of Hartland, VT and his step-grandmother, Emelene Hatcher of Grand Ridge, FL. He is also survived by his Uncle Douglas & Aunt Carol Saunders and sons, Nicholas & Ian of Plymouth, ME, and his Aunt Theresa & Uncle Bruce Summarsell and cousin Rachael Bienvenu of Hartland, VT; his Aunt Debbie Calevro of Tampa, Florida, Aunt Becky Calevro and her husband Art Vezina of Munson, VT.

Dustin graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in Jericho, VT, and he went on to graduate from Chipola College for Automotive Technicians where he was employed by 4 Boys Automotive in Daytona, FL. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, mountain biking, working on cars, fishing with is Grampa Skip; snowboarding, when he lived in Vermont, and many other outdoor activities.

Viewing will be at 1:00 on Monday, July 17, 2017 with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. at Cypress Grove Assembly of God Church in Grand Ridge, FL. Dustin will be interred at the church cemetery. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna will direct. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your local No-Kill Animal Shelters. Dustin was an avid lover of all animals.