Justice obit

Mrs. Azeal Burch Justice, age 86, of Vernon, Florida passed away July 14, 2017 at Panama City Health and Rehabilitation Center in Panama City, Florida.

She was born March 30, 1931 in Washington County Florida to the late Daniel Elvin Burch and Dovie Grantham Burch.

In addition to her parents, Azeal was preceded in death by one brother, Avon Burch and a sister-in-law, Jerrine Burch.

Mrs. Justice is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dick Justice of Vernon, FL; one son, Timothy B. Justice and husband Chris Johnson of Panama City, FL; two brothers, Aron Burch of Bonifay, FL; Array Burch and wife Geraldine of Bonifay, FL; four sisters, Voncile Reddick and husband Otha R. of Bonifay, FL. Oveal Patrick and husband Jimmy of Bonifay, FL, Ezell Lassiter and husband Marvin of Chipley, FL, Ozeal Harrell and husband Marcus of Bonifay, FL; one sister-in-law, Foye Burch of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Pleasant Hill Church with Rev. James Elmore officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.