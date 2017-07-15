Johnson obit

David Johnson, age 84, of Bascom died Friday, July 14, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

He owned and operated Johnson Well Drilling where he worked hard for many years. He loved to fish, have cookouts and play the guitar.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter and five siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Johnson; two children; five siblings; several nieces and nephews and one special nephew.

Graveside funeral services will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Bascom Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing.