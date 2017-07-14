WCSO reports arrest of Sarasota man

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Sarasota man after attempting to conceal methamphetamine evidence following a traffic stop.

At approximately 10:41 am on July 8, a Washington County deputy observed a motorist speeding on Moss Hill Road and conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy initiated contact with the driver and was immediately confronted with claims that he had “been pulled over illegally.” Explaining the reason for the stop, the driver continued to insist that the deputy did not have a reason to stop him. After requesting identification, the subject claimed that the vehicle did not belong to him and he did not have identification available. Upon confirming the subject’s name and date of birth, the deputy learned that the driver, Michael Pullen, 51, of Sarasota, FL, had an expired driver’s license since 2002.

Pullen was taken into custody and placed into the patrol car for transport. Immediately after being placed in the car the deputy observed Pullen attempting to conceal something in the area located behind his back. Pullen was then removed from the patrol car and a search was conducted revealing a container of a crystal-like substance.

A field test was performed, confirming the substance was methamphetamine.

After locating the methamphetamine, Pullen became agitated and advised deputies that he could not breathe. Washington County EMS was dispatched to the scene and transported Pullen to the hospital.

Once Pullen received a medical clearance he was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and tampering with evidence.

