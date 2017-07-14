Introduction of contraband charges for local woman and jail inmate

An attempt to introduce contraband into the Washington County jail, recently, was interrupted by an alert correctional officer.

Joyce Nicole Pruett “Nicki” entered the jail with money to deposit into an inmates account, at which time, Pruett entered the women’s restroom for a short amount of time before exiting the building. The correctional officer, who has many prior dealings with Pruett, became suspicious of her demeanor and completed an inspection of the restroom, discovering the contraband concealed under a garbage bag.

Upon reporting the finding to the shift supervisor, the decision was made to leave the contraband as it was left by Pruett, in order to monitor who would retrieve it from the restroom. A short time later, they observed inmate Shawn Harrison, who was on trustee status, remove the contraband and conceal it without any mention of his findings to jail personnel.

During questioning, Harrison admitted to receiving the contraband and led correctional officers to the location it had been concealed.

Harrison and Pruett were both arrested and have received additional felony charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with knowledge of crimes being committed to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.