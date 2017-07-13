Vernon man arrested on multiple battery charges

On July 7, Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to 3435 Owens Ave in Vernon to serve an active felony warrant on Matthew Harwood, 36, of Vernon, FL.

Harwood’s girlfriend previously filed a report with WCSO alleging severe physical abuse that had taken place over a three-day period. Due to evidence of the injuries sustained by the victim and the statement given, law enforcement was able to secure a warrant for Harwood’s arrest.

As Washington County deputies arrived at Harwood’s residence, located on Owens Ave, they also encountered another individual in the home, who had an active Washington County failure to appear warrant. The subject was identified as Jeremy Aultman, 31, of Panama City Beach, FL. Both Harwood and Aultman were immediately taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.

Matthew Harwood is currently facing charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and battery touch or strike. He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on a total bond of $51,000.

Sheriff Crews urges anyone with knowledge of crimes being committed to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.