Tickets on sale for Driving Miss Daisy

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold three performances of the play Driving Miss Daisy on Friday, July 21; Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. The play will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:00 P.M. on Sunday at the Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

Tickets for this show are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 or older) and for military (with active or retired ID). Tickets are available at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office (689 Second Street, Chipley). The office will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. the week of July 17-21. You can also call 638-9113 to purchase tickets. The Playhouse now accepts credit card payments.

Driving Miss Daisy will be directed by Justin Conley and was written by Alfred Uhry. Here’s a bit about the plot: the place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued, Jewish widow of seventy-two, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain. In a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other. Slowly and steadily, the dignified, good-natured Hoke breaks down the stern defenses of the ornery old lady, as she teaches him to read and write. As the play ends, Hoke has a final visit with Miss Daisy, now ninety-seven and confined to a nursing home, and it is evident that a vestige of her fierce independence and sense of position still remains. The play is produced through special arrangements with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.

For additional information, please visit the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or call 850-638-9113.