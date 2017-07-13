Tickets on sale now for An Evening of Southern Gospel

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will present “An Evening of Southern Gospel” Saturday August 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre (680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida).

Directed by Jimmy Miller, this show features the area’s best musicians and singers performing Southern Gospel favorites. Featured performers include: A.D. Davis on drums and vocals, Brian Tice on bass guitar and vocals, pianist Doug Salter, A.J. Thompson on acoustic guitar, Jimmy Miller on steel guitar, banjo and vocals, Brandon Biddle on drums, Sven Davis on bass and vocals, and P.J. Pettyjohn on lead guitar and vocals. You won’t want to miss a special musical performance by Kevin Russell and Rachel Webb on dueling pianos. Vocalist group 231, featuring Rebecca Boggs, Jordan Sullivan and Ben Strong will make a return appearance this year and Sonny and Linda Morris will also be back, with Sonny acting as the show’s MC.

Reserved seat tickets are on sale now for just $10 at the Playhouse Box Office, located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley. You may also contact the box office at 850-638-9113 to purchase tickets and for more information about an Evening of Southern Gospel. The Playhouse now accepts credit card payments.