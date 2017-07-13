Paramore obit

Corrie Woodham Paramore went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 after a short illness. She was born the seventh of ten children to P.O. and Mattie Woodham of Midland City, Alabama, June 27, 1931.

She and her husband Earl moved to Marianna in 1953. In 1958, opened Paramore’s Pharmacy, which is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in Marianna. Corrie worked alongside her husband and later her son Scott, when he purchased the store in 1985. Her smile and genuine concern for customers made her a wonderful asset to the business.

Corrie was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Marianna. She served as a Sunday School teacher in the children’s department for many years. As a member of United Methodist Women, she served as the Christian Reading coordinator helping to provide and recommend books and other literature promoting Christian growth. She was a member of the Dean Skaggs Sunday School Class and in her last few years was active in the Songsters, an older adult music outreach ministry of the church.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Oakland and Michael Woodham; sisters, Pauline Marshall, Jackie Bennett, Ruth Mears, Mildred Dease , Canora Brophy.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Willie Earl Paramore; three children, Scott (Donna) Paramore, John (Jolene) Paramore and Leigh (Roy) Paramore; two sisters, Runell Clark of Dothan and Sharon Snowden of Midland City; sister- in- law, Martha Woodham of Midland City. The joys of her life were her grandchildren, Jeff Paramore (Jen), Susan Compton (Jay), Jordanne Love, Jarrod McFrederick; great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Isabella Paramore and Sam Compton. Survivors also include over a hundred nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Corrie.

A celebration of her life will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15th, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church of Marianna, Florida with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating James & Sikes Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 14th, 2017 at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church.

Memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, United Methodist Children’s Home or Emerald Coast Hospice.