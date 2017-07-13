Endless Summer event set for Aug. 26

MARIANNA—The Chipola Appreciation Club’s “Endless Summer” dinner and dance is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Marianna National Guard Armory.

Chipola graduate Sen. Bill Montford is hosting the event. Proceeds will go to a new endowment in honor of Robert Trammell, a former Chipola basketball player and long-time supporter of Chipola athletics.

Trammell graduated from Chipola in 1966 where he played on the basketball team coached by the late Coach Milton Johnson. In 2013, Trammell helped raise $50,000 to erect a bronze statue of Coach Johnson in front of the college gymnasium.

Trammell has served multiple terms as president of the Chipola Appreciation Club which raises thousands annually to support the college’s athletic program. Through his leadership at events like Endless Summer, the club has established a $1.6 million Athletic Endowment.

While serving in the Florida House of Representatives, Trammell helped secure funding for three new buildings at Chipola: Public Service, Literature/Language and Natural Science Lab. He also helped the college win grant funds to renovate the old Field House into a Cultural Center.

As an attorney, former teacher and coach, Trammell has enabled countless students to attend Chipola. Robert met his wife Kay at Chipola, and their children, Meredith and Doug, also are Chipola graduates.

Endless Summer will feature music by The Villagers, a popular Chipola band which has performed since the 1960’s. Original Villagers–Cliff Ellis, Allen Myers, George Boyer, Walter Dover and Andy Murray—will play dance favorites, including their hit song “Laugh It Off.”

Tickets are $50 per person for a southern barbecue dinner, social hour and dance. Summer casual attire is recommended.

Tickets are available online at http://www.chipola.edu/endlesssummer/ or by phoning Sue Stanley at 850-718-2405.