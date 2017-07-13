Chipola to offer EMT and Paramedic classes

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Fall 2017 semester which begins in August.

Applications may be printed from the Health Sciences page at www.chipola.eduApplicants for EMT and Paramedic are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying.

An orientation for EMT and Paramedic students will be held for all students, Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.

The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class begins Aug. 21, with an application deadline of Aug. 3. The EMT program consists of 300 clock hours and will be 16 weeks in length. EMT classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

The Paramedic Program is 3 semesters and begins Aug. 21. Day classes meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are designed to accommodate students by providing a flexible A & B schedule.

Contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu.