Chipola Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp

MARIANNA— Chipola College will offer a Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp July 31 through Aug. 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Center for the Arts.

A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their big performance at the culmination of the camp.

Led by Chipola staff and students, morning rehearsals will focus on singing, acting, dancing and team building. Afternoon workshops will be spent in scenery and costume development. At the end of the week, young actors will present a full-scale musical performance for family and friends, Friday, Aug. 4 at noon.

Tuition for the one-week camp is $200 for the first child and $150 for any additional children (brothers and sisters only) in the same family. Full tuition is due at time of registration. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Only the first 50 applicants will be accepted as space permits. Applications will be available May 30 on the Chipola website at www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp

Students must bring a sack lunch each day. Concessions will be available for the purchase of drinks and snacks.

Proceeds from the camp will go to fund scholarships for the Take Stock in Children initiative, a non-profit organization in Florida that provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income youth/students. Visit http://www.chipola.edu/tsic/index.htm.

To register online, visit www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp. For more information, contact Angie White at whitea@chipola.edu or Evelyn Ward at warde@chipola.edu.