Chipola shines at National PBL Conference

ANAHEIM, CA— Students in the Chipola College Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda business fraternity brought home seven Top-10 national awards, including an outstanding First Place win, and four national PBL scholarships at the PBL National Leadership Conference, June 24-27, in Anaheim, California.

Chipola winners include: Bethany Horton and Melea Kirk, Social Media, First; Hayden White, Information Management, Fourth; Bradach Carlson and Chase Mason, Network Design, Fourth; Sarah Hall, Financial Services, Sixth; Bonnie NeSmith, Justice Administration, Eighth; Bradach Carlson, Project Management, Eighth; Hayden White, Help Desk, Tenth. Four students—Bradach Carlson, Bethany Horton, Kathryn Meadows and Hayden White—won $400 PBL National Scholarships.

More than 2,000 of America’s best and brightest college students traveled to Southern California to establish their own Legacy of Leadership as they competed for more than $95,000 in cash awards and an honored spot on stage among the Top-10.

Participants from across the U.S. attended the conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and compete in 60 business and business-related events. Students showcased skills and knowledge in competitive events that involved objective tests, skills tests, prepared reports, interviews, speeches, role play scenarios, and presentations. A video of the awards ceremony is available at: http://pdcproductions.com/pbl2017/index.php

Chipola PBL adviser, Glenda Bethel, says, “Please join me in congratulating these students and all of our PBL members for their outstanding efforts this year. Our national competitors worked hard to prepare for the competition. Our students had the opportunity to attend educational workshops, visit the information-packed exhibit hall, participate in motivational sessions, and explore Anaheim. Chipola PBL is a small but noteworthy chapter at state and national competitions.”