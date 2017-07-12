Story obit

Mr. Grady Lee Story, age 81, of Vernon, Florida passed away July 11, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born August 3, 1935 in Crosby, Alabama to the late Daniel Henry Story and Alma Pearl Gibson Story.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Story was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Ozaki, Mary Edda Farmer and Jeanette Dillard.

Mr. Story is survived by his wife, Shirley Jenkins Story of Vernon, FL; one son, Jerry Story of Vernon, FL; five grandchildren, Johnathan Story and wife Dawn, Jennifer Story Bailey and husband Virgil, Janese Story Pedigo and husband Marcus, Cody Story and wife Beth, Amanda Story; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, July 14, 2017, at Live Oak Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Lanham officiating. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.