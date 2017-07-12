Routine inspections on I-10 Choctawhatchee River, Camp Branch and Holmes Creek

Drivers traveling Interstate 10 (I-10) over the Choctawhatchee River, about 1/2 mile west of County Road 279 (Carvyille/Exit 104) in Washington and Holmes counties, will encounter lane restrictions between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, July 17 as crews perform a routine inspection on the Choctawhatchee River and relief bridges.

Tuesday, July 18 crews will perform routine inspections on I-10 over Camp Branch, two miles east of State Road (S.R.) 79, and Holmes Creek, four miles east of S.R. 79, in Washington County. East and westbound lane restrictions will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to travel with care through the work zone and to watch for construction equipment and workers entering and exiting the roadway.