Patterson obit

Mrs. Olene Patterson, 94 of Graceville, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 at SHC at the Courtyard in Marianna, FL.

Mrs. Olene was born in Madrid, AL on December 26, 1922 to the late James Monroe Tindell and Bessie Magdalene Hatcher Tindell. A beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Olene had the most caring and kindest heart, always reaching out to the care and concern for others. She managed the Jr. Food Store in Graceville for over 20 years and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Revs. Juno Douglas and Bill Mayo officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Flowers accepted or make memorials to your favorite charity.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Predeceased by her husband Rosby “Pat” Patterson, grandson Michael McGee, and brother Quillon Tindell.

Survived by three daughters Lounette Brown, Sneads, FL, Ruth Johnson and Shirley Ann Patterson, Chattahoochee, FL; one sister Myrtle Cobb, Hartford, AL, two grandchildren Patrick McGee, Kathy Paxton; eight great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.