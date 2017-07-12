News from the library

Did you know?

Summer means no school but it may also mean no free/reduced lunch for eligible children. To help fill this gap, Washington County Public Library is providing for children under the age of 18 an opportunity to have a breakfast, a lunch, or a snack for FREE this summer at our library locations until August 4th.Simply text “FOOD” to 877-877 to find out the serving times @ your local library!

Dr. Magical Balloons is Back!

Join us on Monday, July 17th, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington County Agricultural Center as we build a better world with balloons!

Back to Basics Classes Start on July 20th with Solar Cooking!

Celebrate July with the beginning of our Back to Basics class series! Join us each month as we present a class on useful skills. This month on Thursday, July 20th, at 10:30 a.m., visit the Chipley Library for a two hour informative and interactive session on solar cooking!

Get Ready for Summer 2017!

Summer fun continues with Disney Days at the Chipley Library, weekly programs at Chipley, Wausau, Sunny Hills, and Country Oaks, and Make & Take crafts. Don’t forget that the week long fun for Vernon starts on Monday, July 24th, at the Sam Mitchell Library! Mrs. Zedra & Mrs. Jess will be offering a variety of fun activities as we “build” a better world at the library!