Congressman Dunn honors Panama City Beach rescuers

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) took to the House floor, honoring the more than 80 brave beachgoers who formed a human chain in Panama City Beach last weekend to save several distressed swimmers from a riptide.

Congressman Dunn:

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize the bravery and ingenuity of more than 80 beachgoers in Panama City Beach, Florida. Last weekend, as many enjoyed the crystal blue Gulf waters, a family of six and four others became caught up in a riptide. Losing strength to fight their way back to shore, the swimmers screamed for help, and faced a tragic fate.

Thankfully, ordinary citizens did something extraordinary. One of them was Jessica Simmons, who noticed the struggling swimmers from a nearby sandbar. She said to herself, “Those people are not drowning today. Jessica helped coordinate dozens of others to form a human chain from the shore all the way out to the distressed swimmers, ultimately bringing them ashore and saving their lives.

It is a testament to the generosity of the human spirit to see complete strangers quite literally join hands to help those in need. On behalf of the Second District, thank you to Jessica Simmons and all who fought the churning currents in Panama City Beach on Saturday. May we all take from your example.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I yield back.