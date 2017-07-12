Carter obit

Brown Carter, age 89 of Wausau, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at the Washington Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on November 4, 1927 to the late Lundy Carter and Jenny (Barfield) Carter in Wausau, FL.

He is a lifelong resident of the Wausau area, a member of the Wausau Assembly of God Church and is retired from the United States Air Force.

Mr. Carter is preceded in death by his loving wife, Floy Carter.

He is survived by his children, James Brown Carter and wife Joyce of Plant City, FL, Tommy Carter and wife Nancy of Chipley, FL, Sharon Higgins and husband Patrick of Chipley, FL, seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Wausau Assembly of God Church with Reverend Danny Burns officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to funeral service. Interment will follow at the Barfield cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

